Julia Roberts gets honest about craziest rumour she’s heard about herself

Julia Roberts has recently opened up about the craziest rumours she’s read about herself in the tabloids over the years.

The Pretty Woman star has spent in the limelight for nearly four decades and there have been many bizarre rumours spread about her in the media.

However, Julia responded to a question about any unusual speculation she found it absolutely bogus during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on October 8.

She told the host, “All tabloid reporting is pretty crazy. What would it be?”

“I’ve dated boys I’ve never met, and lots of them… I just thought, ‘That sounds great!’ Not true,” remarked the 57-year-old.

Julia noted, “Maybe being a drug addict or maybe being late to work, which I have never been.”

However, the Ticket to Paradise actress admitted, “That was more upsetting than being accused of being a drug addict.”

“Honestly, because it goes against my moral compass,” added Julia.

Later on the show, Andy got curious and asked the Notting Hill actress about any form of drugs she used in the past.

To which, Julia replied, “No… I smoked pot one time with a friend who was prolific at smoking pot and it just seemed like, 'Yeah, yeah!' and then I was just like, 'WHAT'S HAPPENING?!’”

The Erin Brockovich actress however mentioned that she would like to “dabble in” alcohol rather than drugs.

“I've never had a martini,” stated Julia, adding that her cocktails of choice are often a good glass of red wine or a vodka soda.

Meanwhile, Julia appeared on the show to promote her new movie, After the Hunt, which releases in theatres today.