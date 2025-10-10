Victoria Beckham reveals husband's 'mum-guilt' role in Spice Girls reunion

Victoria Beckham revealed that her husband, David Beckham, "guilted" her into joining the Spice Girls reunion tour in 2008.

In her new Netflix docuseries, Victoria shared that David encouraged her to participate, saying, "It's really good for the kids to see you do this." Victoria jokingly added, "He mum-guilted me!"

David explained that he wanted their children to see their mother as Posh Spice, a part of her identity she hadn't embodied in a while.

The couple, married since 1999, has four children: Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14. Reflecting on her return to the stage, Victoria said, "I hadn't been Posh Spice for such a long time. It was good to be back with them."

However, she realised during the 2008 tour that she no longer belonged on stage, stating, "It had been fun, but it wasn't what I loved anymore."

In recent years, Victoria has focused on her fashion brand, while fellow Spice Girls member Mel B expressed interest in another reunion on Loose Women in 2024.

"Tell me about it... we are definitely doing something," Mel B said, hinting at a potential reunion.

Victoria also shared a personal anecdote about Mel B's comment, "Don't forget where you've come from," which hurt her feelings.

"I have never forgotten where I've come from," Victoria emphasised. "I have never forgotten that Posh Spice is the reason that I'm sitting here now. She might have been grumpy, but she was actually great."