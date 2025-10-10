Jennifer Lopez left filmmakers awestruck in Ben Affleck’s new film

How Jennifer Lopez turned out to be the ‘perfect’ star for Ben Affleck’s ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman'

Jennifer Lopez impressed the team behind ex Ben Affleck’s movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, with her multiple talents.

The 56-year-old actress and singer stars as the protagonist in the newly released movie, and the creators, including Affleck himsel,f commented on how she was perfect for the role.

The film’s writer-director, Bill Cordon, told People Magazine that J.Lo, who was also an executive producer on the film, has a “wonderful eye” for craft.

Cordon, 69, continued, “The thing is, she knows so much about everything,” including “musical performance, choreographers, dance, so she always had a wonderful eye for everything that was going on and casting everything.”

The On The Floor hitmaker “was a great sounding board,” he added.

Cordon also appreciated the Marry Me actress’ leadership skills, as along with playing her role, she made sure to give insightful notes to her co-stars, who learned a great deal from her.

The musical movie, which is released on Friday, October 10, is described as a politically driven prison drama as well as a musical fantasy.

Previously, at the premiere, the Good Will Hunting star gushed about Lopez’s performance, saying, “She’s amazing in the movie. I just can’t wait for you, the audience, to see the movie. I’m as proud of this movie as any that I’ve ever been involved with. I’m really excited to be here tonight.”