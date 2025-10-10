Jennifer Aniston finally addresses AI deepfake threats in Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston has recently called out big tech companies for facing AI deepfake threats in Hollywood.

The Friends alum made shocking revelations about receiving images or videos that is not real every now and then in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar UK.

“I catch things all the time, or friends send me things saying, ‘I don’t think this is you’, or ‘I don’t think you’re advertising this’,” said the 56-year-old.

Aniston revealed she will send it to her “lawyers so they can do a cease-and-desist”.

“It's just such a runaway train,” remarked the 56-year-old as she refers to the growth of Artificial Intelligence.

Given this deepfakes attack, the Murder Mystery actress took swipe at big tech companies with her pointed statement, “It’s crazy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston also lashed out at young people over their use of social media.

“I'm sure the guys who came up with it thought it was a great idea and, yeah, congratulations on your billions,” mentioned The Morning Show star.

However, Aniston added, “It has taken down a huge portion of humanity.”

In a separate interview with The Sun, the actress revealed she discovered deepfake versions of herself promoting products like weight loss and collagen supplements.

“It's a very unsettling thing that's happening in the world with AI,” she told The Sun.

Aniston further said, “I get sent things from family and friends asking, am I promoting this product, did I make this commercial?”

“And it’s so clear to me that it’s not me,” she stated.