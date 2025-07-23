Lindsay Lohan's toddler follows her morning dance routine

Lindsay Lohan takes internet by storm with recent revelation

Lindsay Lohan recently shared that her son is also a huge fan of her morning ritual.

The 39-year-old actress, who shares son Luai with her husband Bader Shammas, opened up about her little one following in her footsteps by dancing every single morning.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the Freaky Friday star said, “Right now he’s just everywhere, and I need to get that under control. He loves dance time in the morning. That’s a big thing.”

This revelation comes shortly after the Mean Girls alum celebrated Luai’s second birthday.

On Thursday, July 17, the proud mom shared a carousel of images on Instagram, offering glimpses from the special day.

In the cover photo of the post, the Just My Luck actress and her husband are seen smiling as she carries Luai on her hip.

She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to our sunshine, our sweetest boy, our heart, Luai. Watching you grow has been the greatest joy of our life. You light up every room (and keep us all on our toes), and we are so proud to be your mama and daddy.”

Notably, Lohan often shares sweet moments with Luai on her social media.

For the unversed, the Irish Wish star tied the knot with Shammas in 2022 and welcomed her son in 2023.