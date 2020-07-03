Henry Cavill says he feels tempted to comment on speculations about Superman

British actor Henry Cavill has said he gets frustrated by speculations about his return as Superman.

The actor said he sometimes feels tempted to comment on false stories circulating about Superman but somehow manages to stop himself before it's too late.

He spoke about the speculations and fan theories about his return as "Clark Kent" aka Superman during an interview.

He said that sometimes he gets frustrated by the rumors and the fake stories online.

"They (post) get wilder and wilder by the day," Cavill explained during an episode of Variety and iHeart's podcast The Big Ticket. "The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating.

"It’s when you see people stating stuff as fact. Like, 'No, that’s not the case. That hasn’t happened, and that conversation isn’t happening," Henry Cavill said.

The actor, however, added that he understands why people are excited about the possibility of his return and understands why there are so many false stories.

"But the important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it’s important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character," he added. "If people are chatting about it, and even if they’re making stuff up, it’s okay, because that means they want to see the character again."

He added, "I’m not going to lie, I’ve been very tempted (to comment), but there’s something about that, that feels deeply immoral," he quipped. "When it’s about Superman, and if I’m representing Superman, it just feels like the wrong thing to do."