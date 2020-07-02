Jennifer Hawkins posts adorable video of daughter Frankie Violet

Charming model Jennifer Hawkins gave birth to her first child, daughter Frankie Violet last year in October.



The model seems to be excited with her eight-month-old daughter's growing activities as she shared an adorable video of her beautiful girl on Thursday.



In the footage, shared on Instagram, Frankie can be seen playing with the supermodel's jeans and shouting out 'uh-mum' as she moves away.

The little angel lays on the couch wearing a black and white onesie, as she smiles while happily playing with her mother's knee.

'Knee obsession going strong! Gosh I love her!' Jennifer captioned the post.

Later on her Instagram Stories, she revealed Frankie is also saying 'Da da', but hasn't managed to capture that on film.



Jennifer explained that, while she and husband Jake Wall 'can't wait' until Frankie says 'mummy or dad in full', they are content with her babbling noises for now.

