When Kate Middleton confronted Prince Harry about Meghan Markle before their wedding

There was a time when Kate Middleton confronted Prince Harry about the concerns pertaining to Meghan Markle back when they were dating, claims new book Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor.

Penned by investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, the book claims Harry's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, tried to convince him to move with caution when it came to courting Meghan.

"[Kate] gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care and attention for them to integrate," the authors write, reported the Daily Mail.

Kate's husband and Harry's brother reportedly voiced the same concerns, when he asked him, "Is she the right one?" shortly after being introduced to the former actress.

According to the book, Harry's family had good intent and asked these questions out of genuine concerns.

"The rifts that eventually opened up in the Royal family after Meghan arrived could have been avoided if Harry was able to empathize and take his brother’s concerns in the spirit they were intended," the authors write, according to the outlet.

The writers also state that Harry felt drawn to Meghan because of her "confidence, commitment, drive and ambition" upon meeting because he "subconsciously was seeking a figure to replace the mother so cruelly torn from him at a vulnerable age."

This, is the reason Harry goes out of the way to protect Meghan, because he feels like he couldn't do the same for his mother, Princess Diana.

"It’s my opinion that Harry feels he couldn’t protect his mother, so he’s going all out to protect his wife. He is so sensitive he often sees criticism or negativity where there isn’t any," a royal aide told the authors.