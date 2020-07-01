Miley Cyrus slays in Beatles-inspired dress for Global Citizen performance

Miley Cyrus honored The Beatles by performing 'Help!' during Global Citizen's Global Goal: Unite for Our Future on Saturday.

The 'Slide Away' singer performed a rousing rendition of the British band’s 'Help!' for the virtual concert in a totally empty Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.



The 27-year-old took the performance up a notch by sporting an ab-baring couture dress by Alexandre Vauthier inspired by The Beatles’ original album artwork for 'Help!', giving the band’s oversized blue shirts a glamorous makeover.

Sharing the video, Cyrus penned a lengthy message on Instagram: "For me, the magic of performing is sharing and celebrating music together...being surrounded by people and feeling their energy! During this time of COVID-19, we are coming together in a different way...we are uniting with the goal of ensuring EVERYONE has access to the solutions to end this pandemic."

She continued: "I dedicated this performance to everyone who is working tirelessly for testing, treatments and vaccines so all of us can come together in places like this empty stadium.... I can’t wait to be together again ."

Other performers included Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, Coldplay and more.