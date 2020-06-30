close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 30, 2020

Hadiqa Kiani’s tribute to 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' crosses one million views on Facebook

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 30, 2020

Hadiqa Kiani’s tribute to 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' crosses one million views on Facebook

Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani’s touching tribute to Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul has crossed one million views on Facebook alone.

Recently, the Boohe Baariyan singer turned to social media to share that she had remastered the Turkish song Sen Ağlama by living legend Sezen Aksu, she sang at the iconic Atatürk Cultural Center and Opera House in 2005, as a tribute to Ertugrul series, Sezen and to the people of Turkey.

Now, Hadiqa took to Instagram and thanked her fans for overwhelming response to it. She wrote, “We have hit ONE MILLION views on Facebook alone!”

“Thank you for supporting this rendition, I am truly overwhelmed,” she further said.

Earlier, in a lengthy note, the singer had said, “The love between Turkey and Pakistan is unlike the love of any other country. My maternal ancestors are from İzmir, Turkey and I have had an affinity for the country since my childhood.”

View this post on Instagram

The love between Turkey and Pakistan is unlike the love of any other country. My maternal ancestors are from İzmir, Turkey and I have had an affinity for the country since my childhood. As a child, I would represented Pakistan in the International Children's Festival in Turkey and in 2005 I returned to the great country to once again represent Pakistan at the iconic Atatürk Cultural Center and Opera House. The highlight of that trip was to sing the hauntingly beautiful “Sen Ağlama" (a Turkish song by living legend Sezen Aksu) to a standing ovation, the love I felt from the country of Turkey was unmatched. I remember telling the audience that as Turkey stood beside Pakistan in good and bad times, I wanted to convey the love of Pakistani people for the Turks. Now in 2020, a new milestone in the relationship between Pakistan and Turkey was cemented by the mammoth success of Ertuğrul in Pakistan and we thought of no better time to pay a public tribute to the people of Turkey by officially releasing my original performance of “Sen Ağlama.” The friendship between the two countries will continue to shine through culture, art and love. We hope you enjoy this touching tribute. Concept and editing by @abdullahharisfilms Clips from @trtertugrulptv @dirilisdizisi Tribute to #SezenAksu

A post shared by Hadiqa Kiani (@hadiqakianiofficial) on

Hadiqa had also said that in 2005, she had the honor of singing the Turkish song #SenAğlama at the AKM Opera House. “Today, I have remastered that song as a tribute to Ertugrul series, #SezenAksu and to the people of Turkey. May our love and bond be forever strong.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment