Hadiqa Kiani’s tribute to 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' crosses one million views on Facebook

Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani’s touching tribute to Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul has crossed one million views on Facebook alone.



Recently, the Boohe Baariyan singer turned to social media to share that she had remastered the Turkish song Sen Ağlama by living legend Sezen Aksu, she sang at the iconic Atatürk Cultural Center and Opera House in 2005, as a tribute to Ertugrul series, Sezen and to the people of Turkey.

Now, Hadiqa took to Instagram and thanked her fans for overwhelming response to it. She wrote, “We have hit ONE MILLION views on Facebook alone!”

“Thank you for supporting this rendition, I am truly overwhelmed,” she further said.



Earlier, in a lengthy note, the singer had said, “The love between Turkey and Pakistan is unlike the love of any other country. My maternal ancestors are from İzmir, Turkey and I have had an affinity for the country since my childhood.”

Hadiqa had also said that in 2005, she had the honor of singing the Turkish song #SenAğlama at the AKM Opera House. “Today, I have remastered that song as a tribute to Ertugrul series, #SezenAksu and to the people of Turkey. May our love and bond be forever strong.”

