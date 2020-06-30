Bella Hadid splashes out $6.1 million on lavish Manhattan penthouse: Photos inside

Bella Hadid secretly got her hands on a lavish Manhattan penthouse back in November

Bella Hadid has become the face of the fashion world, reaching the summit of success in a short span.

And as the Hadid clan quarantines on a Pennsylvania farm currently, the 22-year-old model secretly got her hands on a lavish Manhattan penthouse back in November for $6.1 million.

According the New York Post and Dirt, Bella's luxury abode spans over 2,180 square foot with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a private roof terrace, built-in closets and a back-lit wine room in Soho.



As per the report, Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn Malik too had once been in possession off a $10.7 million penthouse in the building which was sold a month following Bella’s purchase.

The fashion icon had previously lived with her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd when they were together in October 2018 but after the split, Bella got her hands on this property nearly three months later.

Here's an inside look at the model's pristine residence:

