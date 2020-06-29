Machine Gun Kelly showers praises on Kanye West

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has commended Kanye West after the husband of Kim Kardashian announced a partnership with GAP.
"The Kanye GAP move is inspiring," said the Cleveland rapper on Twitter. Kanye West used to work at GAP as a teenager.
He was referring to Kanye's message that has been displayed on the front of one of the GAP stores.
According to the agreement, Kanye's Yeezy will design adult and kids clothing that will be sold at the chain's stores next year.
A message from the rapper has been plastered on the front GAP store which said he used to shop at the location when he lived on the South Side of Chicago.
"Thank God
Hi Chicago it’s me
This is [the] Gap store
I used to shop at when
I would drive my Nissan
from the south Side
so blessed
I thank God and I am
so humbled at the
opportunity to serve
I put my heart into the
color palette and every
detail I love Tron the original
Do you like stuff
I don’t know what to do with
my hands
Love YEEZY"