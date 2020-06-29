Machine Gun Kelly showers praises on Kanye West

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has commended Kanye West after the husband of Kim Kardashian announced a partnership with GAP.

"The Kanye GAP move is inspiring," said the Cleveland rapper on Twitter. Kanye West used to work at GAP as a teenager.

He was referring to Kanye's message that has been displayed on the front of one of the GAP stores.

According to the agreement, Kanye's Yeezy will design adult and kids clothing that will be sold at the chain's stores next year.

A message from the rapper has been plastered on the front GAP store which said he used to shop at the location when he lived on the South Side of Chicago.

"Thank God

Hi Chicago it’s me

This is [the] Gap store

I used to shop at when

I would drive my Nissan

from the south Side

so blessed

I thank God and I am

so humbled at the

opportunity to serve

I put my heart into the

color palette and every

detail I love Tron the original

Do you like stuff

I don’t know what to do with

my hands

Love YEEZY"