Jennifer Aniston fans think she may be isolating with a mystery person

Fans spotted Jennifer Aniston passing on a smile towards a mysterious person in the room

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has been keeping herself occupied with online interviews during the coronavirus lockdown.

And some eagle-eyed fans have now speculated that the 51-year-old actor, contrary to popular belief, might not be living alone in her mega-mansion after all.

During a recent interview with Lisa Kudrow on Variety’s Actors on Actors, fans spotted the diva passing on a smile towards a mysterious person in the room with her who was away from the camera.

"Can someone tell me if someone's quarantining with Jen? Look at 0.37 and 1.14,” asked one eager fan.

Some pointed out that the actor could quite possibly be flashing a smile at her dog or even an assistant.

"There's probably an assistant, a lighting person, a tech person for setting up Zoom, a makeup artist etc,” commented one user.

"Maybe her dogs or her assistant,” chimed in another.

Aniston is supposedly quarantining alone with pet dogs at her residence in Los Angeles.