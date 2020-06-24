Winona Ryder reveals Keanu Reeves refused to do an abuse scene on 'Dracula' set

Winona Ryder came forth laying bare all the secrets about former co-star Keanu Reeves, including how he refused to follow directives during an abuse scene on Dracula shoot.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the actress, 48, recalled shooting a scene for the 1992 film Bram Stoker's Dracula, where she was required to act in terror and shock.

When director Coppola wanted more tears from the actress, he advised Reeves to resort to cussing her to try to make her emotional.

"To put it in context I’m supposed to be crying,” Ryder said. “Literally, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu … Francis was trying to get all of them to yell things that would make me cry, but Keanu wouldn’t, Anthony wouldn’t. ... It just didn’t work."

She added: "I was, like, really? It kind of did the opposite."

The actress went on to reveal that this led to a strong kinship between her, Coppola and Reeves.

Earlier, Reeves also gushed about Ryder calling her a "lovely person and a talented actress." He added, "I think we make a good couple."

Back in August 2018, Ryder joked that she may have technically tied the knot with the John Wick actor on set of Dracula. She explained that during production of the movie, Coppola "used a real Romanian priest" to preside over their characters’ nuptials, which they filmed from beginning to end.

"We actually got married in Dracula," she told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "No, I swear to God, I think we’re married in real life."

About this, Reeves said, "Once in a while, I will get a text: 'Hello, husband,' I didn’t really believe her, and then Francis Ford Coppola, the director of Dracula, contacted Winona and said publicly that, yeah, that really happened, the priest did a full ceremony, and Winona and I got married."