Tom Cruise spotted in London ahead of resuming production on 'Mission Impossible 7'

Actor Tom Cruise looked ready to get back to work as he appeared in London on Tuesday ahead of resuming production on 'Mission Impossible 7'.



The-57-year-old film star was reported to be self-isolating at the famous Saint Hill Manor in West Sussex during the coronavirus lockdown.

The dashing actor cut a casual figure as he stepped out, wearing a navy T-shirt with blue slim-fitting jeans.



The Hollywood star also wore a pair of black boots while he carried a matching jacket and put safety first with a face mask. Tom completed his look for the day with a pair of sunglasses.

Tom was in Britain when filming on Mission Impossible 7 was suspended earlier this year, and is thought to no longer consider Los Angeles his home after selling his Beverly Hills property in 2016.

