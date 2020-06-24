close
Tue Jun 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 24, 2020

Tom Cruise spotted in London ahead of resuming production on 'Mission Impossible 7'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 24, 2020

Actor Tom Cruise looked ready to get back to work as he appeared  in London on Tuesday ahead of resuming production on 'Mission Impossible 7'. 

The-57-year-old  film star was reported to be self-isolating at the famous Saint Hill Manor in West Sussex during the coronavirus lockdown.

The  dashing actor  cut a casual figure as he stepped out, wearing a navy T-shirt with blue slim-fitting jeans.

The Hollywood star also wore a pair of black boots while he carried a matching jacket and put safety first with a face mask. Tom completed his look for the day with a pair of sunglasses. 

Tom was in Britain when filming on Mission Impossible 7 was suspended earlier this year, and is thought to no longer consider Los Angeles his home after selling his Beverly Hills property in 2016.

Latest News

More From Entertainment