Kensington Palace marks Father's Day with heartwarming photo of Prince William, kids

Kensington Palace has issued a rare but adorable picture of the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, and his three kids on the occasion of Father's Day.

The endearing picture, clicked by Kate Middleton, features Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis piling up on William.

In addition to Father's Day, the royal family of five can also be seen gearing up for William's birthday on Sunday wherein the Duke turns 38.

The second image shows William sitting on a swing holding Louis as both George and Charlotte smile for the camera while standing up on the swing beside their dad and little brother.

Prince William recently came forth revealing about his kids' adorable kitchen antics.



While paying a visit to a family-owned bakery, Smiths The Bakers, in nearby King's Lynn, the Duke said, "The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere," reported the Belfast Telegraph.

Before leaving the bakery, William stopped to buy some sweet treats for the family.

“I can’t come in here and not buy anything, so have you got any pain au chocolat at all?" he asked, according to the outlet, before joking, “My children will not talk to me if I turn up without enough.”

