Robert Pattinson says Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth inspired him to play Batman

With Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' all set to release next year, the actor is opening up on his role and the people who served as inspiration for him.

Robert assumed the role of the Caped Crusader after Ben Affleck decided to quit.



While fans are eager to see whether he could live up to the role in the highly anticipated movie, the actor has opened up about why he decided to play the superhero.

Answering questions from Men Healthy on Twitter, the actor said he always wanted to learn and achieve new things when he decided to enter any project.

Speaking about how he took inspiration from Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and other actors, he said: "Any actor will go through periods where they'll hesitate and question whether they can live up to a character in a script or the expectations that go with it... You look at the true warriors of the superhero genre - Hemsworth, The Rock, Downey Jr, Evans - and wonder if you're putting yourself in the wrong place. And yet, having spoken to a few, I know everyone is nervous when the opportunity comes about."

He added, "It’s all about pushing boundaries and building up to a point where you know you can do justice to the physicality required. And past that, so much of it is letting the special effects and on-screen exchanges produce the real magic. Overall, it’s just very exciting."