close
Fri Jun 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 19, 2020

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Malala Yousafzai

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 19, 2020
Priyanka Chopra congratulates Malala Yousafzai

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has congratulated Pakistani Nobel Prize Laureate and female education activist Malala Yousafzai after she completed her degree at Oxford.

Malala turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos where she could be seen celebrating with family and wrote, “Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford.”

She went on to say “I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep.”

Commenting on the endearing post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations Malala!! That’s amazing.”

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after Malala shared the endearing post.

US actress Reese Witherspoon also felicitated Malala for completing her degree.

Latest News

More From Entertainment