Priyanka Chopra congratulates Malala Yousafzai

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has congratulated Pakistani Nobel Prize Laureate and female education activist Malala Yousafzai after she completed her degree at Oxford.



Malala turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos where she could be seen celebrating with family and wrote, “Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford.”

She went on to say “I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep.”



Commenting on the endearing post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations Malala!! That’s amazing.”

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after Malala shared the endearing post.

US actress Reese Witherspoon also felicitated Malala for completing her degree.