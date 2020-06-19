Ariana Grande cuts a sporty figure in sweatshirt and skin-tight leggings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ariana Grande looked sporty and chic in a sweatshirt and a pair of skin-tight leggings, after a workout in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The Grammy winner was seen enjoying an ice coffee and sporting a pair of trendy clear frames.
The 26-year-old's fitting sweats showcased her shapely legs under a baggy pullover, which hid her toned abs and slender shape.
The former 'Nickelodeon' star kept her hood pulled up, her signature sky-high ponytail peeked out and the ends of her dark tresses were on full display.
In her stunning snap, Ariana flaunted a number of her tattoos, including two butterflies, Japanese scripture and a portrait of the Pokémon Eevee.
While she has documented herself getting inked on more than 50 occasions, she's had some designs covered up over the years.