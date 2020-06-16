Hawkeye the next Avenger to die? Fans predict his death over Jeremy Renner’s scandals

Marvel buffs had to bid adieu to a some OG characters in the past films and it looks like they’re prepping themselves for more heartbreak.

According to fans speculating what may roll out next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will be Clint Barton aka Hawkeye who will be biting the dust next.

With Hawkeye returning in the upcoming Disney+ original, his daughter and successor Kate Bishop will also be getting included.

Reddit users have now been trying to put two and two together to find out if Barton will face the axe next.

Some claimed that Jeremy Renner who plays the Avenger in the films may have brought trouble to his character with his real-life controversies.

This, according to conjecture, may lead to the eventual end of the superhero.

Apart from that, other MCU characters that fans think could also meet their end, include Nick Fury, Drax and Hank Pym.