Sushant Singh Rajput: Videos of SRK, Alia Bhatt and other stars bullying actor resurface

The world was left grieving after the death of Bollywood heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput.

However, some fans are questioning the sincerity of tributes by a handful of Bollywood stars including Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt who have previously been accused of mocking the deceased actor.

Soon after the 34-year-old was found dead at his residence, Alia turned to her social media to express her sorrow saying: "I’m in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I’m totally devastated. You've left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant's family, loved ones, and his fans (sic).”

Karan had also tweeted: "This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can’t believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain....Broken heart (sic).”

However, many accused them of shedding fake tears with the hashtag #BoycottBollywood also trending, for not showing respect to the star when he was alive.

Social media users also dug up old videos of the actor where he had been called up on stage by Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor who poked fun at him while he was visibly uncomfortable.

Another clip showed Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra discussing Sushant during a Koffee with Karan appearance.

According to netizens, Sushant was demeaned by the same people who are mourning him today and wishing they had been there to help him.

Kangana Ranaut too had attacked Bollywood A-listers as she released a video attacked Karan Johar for paying more heed to star kids.



