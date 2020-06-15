Jennifer Aniston's big secret for weight loss involves intermittent fasting

Jennifer Aniston kick starts her days with celery juice with post-exercise black coffee

Jennifer Aniston is undoubtedly hailed as Hollywood’s timeless beauty, staying fit at even age 51.

The Friends actor has in the past detailed her weight loss journey plenty of times but the one technique she swears by is none other than intermittent fasting, which is the biggest thing in the world of fitness currently.

During an earlier interview with Radio Times, the Murder Mystery diva spilled her routine which keeps her fit as a fiddle.

“I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning. I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours,” she said.

"Fortunately, your sleeping hours are counted as part of the fasting period. You just have to delay breakfast until 10am," she added.

The actor also keeps her nutrition in check making her meals rich, balanced and filled to the brim with healthy carbs and protein.

Talking to Women’s Health, Jen had said: "I love avocados, coconut oil, salmon, fish oil—anything that's a good form of fat is great.”

She kick starts her days with celery juice with post-exercise black coffee.

"Today, I woke up and had celery juice. Then I started to brew some coffee, but I don't drink coffee that early,” she said.

In another interview with Elle, the star had expressed her love for pasta and the little damage it can do as your cheat meal.

"Pasta has taken over as my new favorite go-to-town food. I've learned how to make it. And it's not that bad for you! It's just an egg, parmesan cheese, and a little pasta water. And we substitute turkey bacon for real bacon, so, you know,” she said.

Earlier, the actor’s trainer Leyon Azubuike revealed to Women’s Health that she maintains her chiseled abs by doing planks. While she starts off with the standard ones, Jennifer shifts to side planks before treading towards planks with shoulder taps.

Apart from that, Jennifer goes one step further from the regular sit-ups and moves towards V-ups and the ab wheel.

“We’ll use a sit-up to shock the body occasionally, but it’s not a major part of our core regimen,” Azubuike said.