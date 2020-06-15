Meghan Markle sends love to Hubb Community Kitchen on Grenfell Tower fire anniversary

Meghan Markle sends love her beloved UK charity on Grenfell Tower fire anniversary

Meghan Markle sent a heartfelt message to her beloved UK charity on the anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire that occurred three years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, sent an audio message to the volunteers at the Hubb Community Kitchen, all the way from her new home in Los Angeles, California.

“I think back to when I met all of you and how you had all come together in the wake of what you experienced in your community,” London Evening Standard quoted Meghan as saying.

“And now what you have done is such an inspiration, you continue to give back, you continue to put love in action. And that’s really what Hubb is all about... we know it means love but you are the example of love in action, and that is your purpose," she continued.

“I’m so proud of you, so is Harry, and we are sending so much love to you from across the pond and thinking of you today, as I’m sure it’s a difficult day, but also one where you can look at how much you’ve accomplished in the past three years, and how you continue to give back and be an example for all of those around you,” she added.

The Hubb Community Kitchen had been formed by the survivors of the tragic 2017 event that killed 72, to provide support to the community.

Earlier on April 17, Meghan had caught up with members of the charity Leila Hedjem, Chernie Mallah, Halima Al-Hudafi, Oxana Sinitsyna and Jennifer Odonkor via Zoom.

“You showed up and you all had it in you and what was so great was back at that first day, and then however many visits later, and going, ‘Yeah, we’re just going to make a cookbook,’ ” the duchess told the volunteers during the call.