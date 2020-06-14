Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at his residence

Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai, India media has reported.



Indian police have confirmed that Sushant committed suicide, as he was found hanging from the ceiling.

The 34-year-old actor was living alone at his residence in Mumbai during the lockdown.

Indian media citing police, said that Singh was suffering from depression for the past six months.

Sushant started his career through television and then moved towards Bollywood. His recent hit film was MS Dhoni.