Princess Michael: Meet the racist royal who almost lived next to Meghan Markle

Princess Michael of Kent has been accused of making racially insensitive and tone-deaf remarks against Nicole Young, a TV personality, who was told to "go back to the colonies" by the royal.

Young recalled the horrific incident in conversation with The Post and said, “I think about it every single day."

She proceeded to mention how Princess Michael might be the reason Meghan never wanted to settle in at Kensington Palace, where she would have been next-door neighbours with her. “Can you imagine Meghan [Markle] having to live next door to that?”

Young explained how 16 years ago she was having dinner at an upscale place, with a couple of notable personalities, where Princess Michael of Kent was seated next to them.

“We were loud, laughing, and carrying on. But it’s Da Silvano — it’s a boisterous place,” Young revealed at the time.

"She [Princess Michael] reached over and just slammed her open palm down on our table. The glasses moved, the table shook. She said, ‘Enough already! You need to quiet down!’”

The princess, whose husband is the paternal first cousin of Queen Elizabeth, then asked to be moved to another table and “circled the offending commoners, leaned toward Calloway, pumped her fist and said, ‘You need to go back to the colonies!’”

“That was a defining moment in my life,” Young shared. “Prior to that, I had thought ‘I’m over here well dressed, in Jimmy Choos, with cute clothes, professional, everyone knows what I do, I have a good job — it’s all good.’ I didn’t think anybody was looking at me like Aunt Jemima … and I was quickly reminded [that some people do].

“The whole front room just stopped and gagged. There were audible shrieks. I asked, ‘Did I just hear what I just heard?’ Another person from another table said ‘YES! YES!'”

“This woman was so bold and brazen. She had the audacity to put her fist in our faces at the table,” Young added. “Later, I got up and went to her table in the back and let her have it. AJ came up behind me and whispered in my ear, ‘Don’t make yourself the criminal.’”

She went on to say that she thinks of the incident daily, but “it’s not only in the negative sense. Sometimes it’s to remind myself that I will never put up with that, even for half a second. And to trust my gut. I knew she gave us a look from the moment she walked into the restaurant but I didn’t think it was actually possible. Now I know it was.”

“The fact that they would have Princess Michael living at Kensington Palace, knowing she’s hideous, is outrageous,” Young said. “And they wanted Meghan to move there? No. I find it ironic that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to give up their duty and move to the United States because they felt unwelcome — and Princess Michael is still there. It’s not a good look for the royal family. All I have to say is, ‘Welcome back home, Meghan. Thank you for bringing someone new to our great country.’ No wonder she left!" the TV star concluded.