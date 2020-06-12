The Darkness' Justin Hawkins rushed to hospital with chemical burns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer Justin Hawkins was admitted to hospital after his shorts melted onto his skin in a freak accident involving swimming pool chemicals.
The Darkness frontman got covered in a toxic substance as he attempted to fix the pool at his home in Switzerland.
Hawkins, 45, sought emergency treatment after the accident and opened up about the disaster in a post on celebrity message service Cameo.
He was reported to have said: "There was a problem with the pool, a pump thing and some chemicals came out of it. I think it was a PH negative chemical to control the acidity of the pool. I was trying to fix it and I touched my legs and my shorts melted onto my legs, so then I had to go to hospital."
Pool chemicals, including chlorine and muriatic acid, can cause burns and respiratory problems if they are improperly handled.