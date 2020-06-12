Mel Winkler, 'Devil in a Blue Dress' star, dies at 78

Broadway and Hollywood star Mel Winkler died in his sleep aged 78, his family confirmed.

The legendary actor, who is known for his films such as 'Coach Carter', 'Devil In A Blue Dress' and 'Doc Hollywood', breathed his last at his home. Mel's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The Hollywood legend was known for his voiceover work - lending his voice to the levitating guardian mask 'Aku Aku' in the hit video games 'Crash Bandicoot'.

He also boasted an impressive Broadway career, appearing in the likes of 'The Great White Hope', 'Joe Turner's Come and Gone' and 'Proposals'.

His first acting gig came in 1969, playing Dr Simon Harris on the NBC soap, 'The Doctors'.

Soon after in 1972, he landed a silver screen role, playing the 7-11 Club Manager in 'Across 110th Street'.

He then went on to star as Melvin in the 1991 hit, 'Doc Hollywood', Joppy in 'Devil In A Blue Dress' in 1995 and Coach White in the 2005 film, 'Coach Carter'.