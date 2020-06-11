Lisa Kudrow spills exciting details about upcoming 'Friends' reunion

Lisa Kudrow said the 'Friends' reunion will be much more than just a sit-down chat show

Fans have been anxiously waiting for their favourite nineties sitcom Friends to make a comeback.

And while the reunion may have been pushed back a bit owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Lisa Kudrow promises that the one-off show will be worth the wait.

Spilling the beans on the much-awaited special episode, the Space Force actor who plays Phoebe Buffay on the show said the reunion will be much more than just a sit-down chat show.

“It is definitely going to happen. We just keep putting dates [on] the calendar. When we can do it, we will do it. [The planning] was pretty far along, but it seemed pretty clear that if people can't gather then we can't do it,” she said to the press while promoting her new Netflix comedy.

She went on to add that the episode will have a lot of other things included: “There are other things to it; things I shouldn't really talk about because they should be good – but those things can't happen [right now]. We just decided on another date and we'll see if we can do it then.”

The reunion episode was initially scheduled to release on May 27 but owing to the coronavirus crisis, it was put on ice till things settled.