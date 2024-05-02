'Baby Reindeer' star Jessica Gunning's chilling laugh gets Oscar support

Jessica Gunning played the character of a stalker, Martha, in 'Baby Reindeer'

Jessica Gunning sent chills down the spine with her evil laugh as she channelled her character from Netflix’s true crime Baby Reindeer.



The actress turned to Instagram to post a snippet from the highly lauded drama miniseries, which was released on the streamer on April 11.



In the short clip, Gunning displayed her acting chops with a full-fledged laugh that transitioned into an evil grin, before abruptly shifting her expression to a straight face.

Shortly after the post, her followers flocked to the comments section to praise her talent.



With a series of clapping emoji, one fan raved, "Outstanding natural talent! You made me feel so many different emotions as well as capturing to want to see more of your acting. Great work."

Another user added effusively, "Baby reindeer. You stole the show!!! Can’t believe I’ve never seen you in anything before."

"Your acting is absolutely sensational! Well done on your very well-deserved success," a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth user announced, "... and the Oscar goes to..."

Gunning tuned in the Baby Reindeer as Martha, who becomes fond of Donny Dun, a struggling comedian played by Richard Gadd.

Their brief, endearing encounter resulted in Martha becoming obsessive with Donny, causing havoc in his life.