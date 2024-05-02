Selena Gomez stresses on mental health during Rare Beauty Summit

Selena Gomez is contributing to the conversation around mental health.



The 31-year-old star of Only Murders in the Building threw a unique event on Wednesday, May 1, at which she provided resources for causes that are dear to her.

“Our 3rd annual @rarebeauty Mental Health Summit has me leaving inspired by the next generation, filled with so much hope, and grateful to each of you for being on this meaningful journey with us,” Gomez captioned an Instagram carousel.

In the first picture, Gomez was in front of a wall that was covered in information about the company, such as a note stating that $7 million was raised in 2023 alone.

“Mental health means so much to me and I’m honoured we get to share this mission with the world together. Thank you to everyone who joined us and continues to use their voice for good!” her caption continued.

During the event, Gomez was seen talking with U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy. Murthy shared the event's highlights on social media.

“Honored to join my friend @SelenaGomez for @rarebeauty’s Mental Health Summit,” he wrote.

According to Murthy, the two “discussed the power of social connection and how communities, like the one Selena has created with Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund, are paving the way for self-acceptance, support, and healing.”