Kate Middleton shares unseen snap of Princess Charlotte on 9th birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William released a brand-new photo of their daughter Princess Charlotte as she turns 9.

The unseen snap was posted on the Waleses’ social media on Thursday, May 2 on the eve of the young royal’s birthday.

“Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! [cake emoji],” read the caption. “Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”

The photo, captured by the Princess of Wales, featured Charlotte standing in an outdoor setting in a four-piece ensemble, including a maroon cardigan layered with a navy jumper and floral blouse, a denim skirt and dark tights.

It comes following Kate and William's major decision about their kids in the wake of backlash over edited photo on Mother's Day in May.

According to Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, the couple opted to directly post photograph on their socials before sending it out to the press in order to retain control over the narrative.

“After several photo agencies decided to drop her photoshopped Mother’s Day photograph, her hurt was such that together she and William decided if they were going to let the world see pictures of their children it would be on their terms,” she explained in a conversation with Fabulous.

“Now when they release a photograph it will be through their Kensington Palace offices, that way they have control.

“It is a small but necessary step forward towards protecting their family in the increasingly hostile world of social media and beyond,” the royal expert added.