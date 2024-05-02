Billy Idol candidly talks about his bitter-sweet relationship with substances

Billy Idol's attitude has evolved over time towards drugs.
The 68-year-old White Wedding singer talked candidly about his current state of sobriety—"California sober"—in an exclusive interview with People magazine.
According to Idol, he decided to "not be a drug addict anymore" following a motorbike accident in 1990 in which he nearly lost his leg.
"I really started to think I should try and go forward and not be a drug addict anymore and stuff like that," he said of the incident. "It took a long time, but gradually I did achieve some sort of discipline where I'm not really the same kind of guy I was in the '80s. I'm not the same drug-addicted person."
The Eyes Without a Face musician continued: "I mean, AA would say, 'You're always a drug addict.' And that may be true, but I don't do anything that much anymore. I got over it somehow. I was really lucky that I could get over it because a lot of people can't."
Idol claimed he is not affected by the occasional drink.
"I can have a glass of wine every now and again," he said. "I don't have to do nothing. But at the same time, I'm not the drug addict that I was in the peak '70s, '80s."
Idol attributes his self-control to the individuals in his life.
"A lot of my friends from the old days are sober. [My guitarist] Steve Stevens is sober and [guitarist/singer] Billy Morrison in my band is sober. There are people around me who are sober. That helps a lot," he said.
