Kate Middleton's new health update poses uncertainty on her royal return

Kate Middleton is poised to steer clear from public eye for more time than previously anticipated, as per a new health update.

According to The Times’ assistant editor Kate Mansey, the Princess of Wales “is expected to be away from public duties for some time.”

For the unversed, the mom of three has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer after being diagnosed at the beginning of this year.

The health update comes as King Charles, who is also being treated for cancer, returned to public duties earlier this week.

Writing for News.com.au, royal author Daniela Elser highlighted grim implication of the latest report, noting: “If we run the numbers and look ahead, it could well be, at least four, if not five, months at the very earliest that Kate returns to the public eye.”

Prince William also gave an update on Kate and their three children during a recent public engagement at James’ Place Newcastle in northeast England.

When asked about his family, the King-in-waiting responded, “We’re all doing well, thank you,” before changing the subject.

It is pertinent to note that the royal family is set for a rather significant series of events, including the Chelsea Flower Show, the Order of the Garter Day, Trooping the Colour, and Royal Ascot among others.