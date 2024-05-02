Zayn Malik announces first-ever solo concert post One Direction

Zayn Malik announced solo concert ahead of his fourth album 'Room Under the Stairs' release

Zayn Malik stirred social media with excitement as the former One Direction member announced his first solo concert since leaving the band.

Taking the exciting news over social media, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker shared a concert poster on an Instagram carousel on Wednesday, May 1.

The 31-year-old heartthrob will rock the stage for his debut solo performance in nearly a decade at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on May 17.

It is pertinent to note that the Pillowtalk chart-topper will release his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, on the same day.

Additionally, his fans flooded the comments section with utmost excitement and admiration.



One fan expressed, "I’m excited and extremely proud, this is literally the best year ever [fire and heart emoji]."

Another gushed over the revelation, "Words are inadequate way to describe the immense joy I feel knowing you will be on stage again. Looking forward and manifesting a wonderful experience for you."

The third fan chimed in, saying, "Finally the king is coming back to the stages, I can't stand so much content."

Meanwhile a fourth user added, "Seeing you happy like this and come back on stage made me prouder than I already am [red heart emoji]. You deserve it @zayn."