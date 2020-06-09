Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh’s name has a tragic backstory

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie named their daughter Shiloh to commemorate a tragic moment

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh has been getting quite a lot of media attention courtesy of her parents’ superstar status.

Reports have now revealed why the former couple decided to name their daughter Shiloh and the reason is more heartbreaking than one might have imagined.

The name was decided by the Maleficent actor to commemorate a tragic moment of the Jolie family’s past.

As per reports, Jolie used to check into hotels around the world using Shiloh’s name and would often use it as her alias over its biblical significance.

However, the real reason why she decided to give the name to her daughter was revealed during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“It was a name my parents almost named their first child – there was a miscarriage: Shiloh Baptist. Because my father had been shooting in Georgia and that was the most southern name [my parents] could come up with,” she recalled.

“It’s a name I always liked. I used to go under it in hotels: Shiloh Baptist. I’d gone under it when Brad called hotel rooms where I was staying,” Jolie added.

She had earlier also revealed how she wants to teach her children about all religions so they can make an informed decision about the spiritual path they wish to follow.

"They can pick one or be a student of all of them. We’ll celebrate Kwanzaa for our girl. We’ll celebrate moon and water festivals for our boys. We’ll take them to temples in certain countries. Also to church."

She had previously also disclosed that Brad had once gifted her a book shelf with books from each religion.