Actor Faisal Quraishi laments reaction over his tweet about Ertugrul and coronavirus

Faisal Quraishi has expressed his disappointment over the reaction he has received on social media over his tweet about coronavirus and Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".
The actor on Friday posted a video on Twitter account to explain what he actually intended to say through his social media post.
Faisal said his tweet was about a lack of seriousness among people about COVID-19 which poses a real threat to the society.
He said his tweet pointed out the people who criticized "Ertugrul" actors over their social media pictures thinking that the TV show was a reality instead of a drama.
"Time we learn to understand-respond and do not 'REACT' without thinking," Faisal captioned his video on Twitter.