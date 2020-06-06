Kate Middleton 'shocked' over betrayal by old friend amid Tatler feud

Kate Middleton had been particularly ‘hurt’ and ‘upset’ over this particular feature by Tatler

The recently-published cover story on Kate Middleton has rocked the British royal family from top to bottom.

And it looks like the Duchess of Cambridge had been particularly ‘hurt’ and ‘upset’ over this particular feature by Tatler because she felt betrayed by her friend from St. Andrews, Richard Dennen, who happens to be the editor-in-chief of the magazine.

According to a report by The Sun, the duchess was “shocked” to find the “unpleasant” article about her in Tatler as Kate and Dennen had taken a course together in college and had even traveled together to France in 2004.

While the Chicago-born editor claims he has only met the royal couple twice in his life, he had been present at the royal wedding back in 2011 for both the receptions.

A source told The Sun that, “There are a lot of unanswered questions, particularly who said these things to Tatler because her real friends would never talk that way about her.”

Earlier, it was reported that Prince William and Kate are planning to sue Tatler magazine over the ‘sexist’ article that attacked the duchess’ weight among other things.

The publication was slapped with a lawsuit in reference to its article titled “Catherine the Great,” which also claimed that Meghan and Kate had a fall out, prior to her wedding with Harry in 2018. As per reports, the piece’s depiction of her family life as well her weight had managed to irk the Duchess of Cambridge.

Earlier, Kensington Palace too issued a strong statement against Tatler, claiming the article had a "swathe of inaccuracies and false representations".

The palace has also sent legal letter on Kate’s behalf for the article’s retraction.

The Mail on Sunday cited a royal source as saying: "That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb. It's disgusting. It's sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst. The piece is full of lies.”