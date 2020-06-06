Prince Charles deeply saddened for not being able to meet grandkids during pandemic

Prince Charles is missing his grandchildren deerly during the coronavurys pandemic which has made members of the royal family isolate at different venues.

While speaking to Sky News, the future king revealed being separated from his family was "terribly sad."

He also opened up about being unable to see his father, Prince Phillip, ahead of his 99th birthday next week.

"Well I haven't seen my father for a long time," he said. "He's going to be 99 next week, so yes, or my grandchildren or anything. I've been doing the FaceTime, it's all very well, but…"



"Fortunately, at least you can speak to them on telephones and occasionally do this sort of thing. But it isn't the same, is it? You really just want to give people a hug," Charles said.



The Prince of Wales, who is grandfather to Prince George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte, also talked about he has been lucky to have experienced a mild case of coronavirus.

"The point is that in order to avoid even worse situations in the future and more disease, we have to, we have to find a way to ensure that in the next 10 years, because otherwise we will lose this battle against accelerating climate change and global warming," Charles said. "If we go on like this with temperatures rising inexorably then the whole of life becomes increasingly impossible."