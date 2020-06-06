Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian steps down, asks Black candidate to fill his seat

In wake of the recent protests being held as part of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement in the US, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit announced that he has resigned, urging his Black counterpart to fill in his seat.

"I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging. It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country," Ohanian captioned a video of his announcement.

Ohanian, who shares a daughter named Olympia with tennis stalwart Serena Williams, revealed that he is playing his part in eliminating systemic racism, to "be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: 'What did you do?'"



He further urged his company to bring a Black board member to assume his position, pledging to help BLM causes, while making a hefty donation of $1 million to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights campaign.



"I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: Do not stop," he added.

Ohanian previously supported the Black-owned, San Francisco-based hair parlor Naza Beauty run by Natanya Montgomery.

