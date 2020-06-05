close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 5, 2020

Mahira Khan remembers Amjad Sabri

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 05, 2020

Pakistan's favorite superstar Mehwish Hayat on Friday remembered late Amjad Sabri by sharing an old video of the famed qawwal.

In the video shared by the actress, Sabri is reciting Allama Iqbal's poem "Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua".

"This makes me sad but it also makes me smile. Amjad Sabri was taken away from us too soon.

"Here he is, a little boy, reciting Allama Iqbal's Lab pe aati hai dua".


