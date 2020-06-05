close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 5, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio wants an end to disenfranchisement of 'Black America'

Hollywood stay Leonardo DiCaprio has called for an end to  disenfranchisement of "Black America" and expressed his resolve to play his part in this regard.

Taking to Instagram, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star said he would support those individuals, organizations and coalitions that are committed to bringing about long-term change.

The actor also shared a list of the organizations, he said he would be donating to personally as part of his commitment.

Leo requested his fans to follow him in following and learning from the organizations fighting against racial inequality in US.

   


