Fri Jun 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 5, 2020

Kanye West to pay college fees of George Floyd's daughter

Rapper Kanye West would pay college tuition fees of  the daughter of  George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis last month.

Hollywood stars, musicians and sports celebrities are attending  nationwide protests triggered by the death of George. 

Kanye West has gone one first step further to support the family of the deceased by announcing his plan to take care of education of George's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.

His representative confirmed that the singer has set up a college fund to fully cover Gianna's college tuition.

It is not the first time he has honored the lives of lost their lives before George to police.

He had announced donations to cover legal fees for the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna.

