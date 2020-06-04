Brad Pitt was full of praise for Jennifer Aniston before filming with Angelina Jolie

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt was full of praise for his then wife Jennifer Aniston in a couple of candid interviews before filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie.



The 'Fight Club' star was riding high with 'Friends' alum at that time as they lived up to their title as the 'golden couple' of their generation.



The 56-year-old Hollywood legend, in conversation with Vanity Fair, described his then wife Jennifer Aniston as the 'warmth they all gather around' and how she's the focal point for him and their friends.



He said: "Her emphasis is the home, friends, and family. We all kind of crowd around her like moths to the flame.

"She's like a magnet; she brings a lot of people together that way. Jen's the fireplace; she provides the warmth."

He then followed this up by repeating similar sentiments to Oprah, as Brad seemed to be in a good place with Jennifer at that time.

As he was quizzed about his marriage by Oprah, Brad replied: "She's one of the warmest people I meet and we do all crowd around her. She's really extraordinary and she's taught me a lot that way. She brings people that way."

Angelina has admitted that she fell in love with him almost instantly and Brad's relationship quickly soured, with him reluctant to attend a Friends party with her.



Brad and Jen separated in 2005 and though Angelina was not the reason given for the parting of their ways, it has always grated with Jen that they were soon pictured hand-in-hand afterwards.