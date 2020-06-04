Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter deliver message to graduating seniors of ‘High School

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter joined San Dimas High School’s virtual graduation ceremony on Tuesday to deliver a totally bodacious message to the class of 2020.

Reeves and Winter starred in the 1989 film 'Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure', which takes place in San Dimas, Calif.

Bill and Ted attending the high school. The cult classic centers on a history project Bill and Ted must complete for school, but their world is turned upside-down when they find a time machine and use it to interact firsthand with some of history’s biggest names.

Before the graduating seniors’ names were read, Reeves and Winter appeared with a video message for the San Dimas students.

Reeves sported a “Be Excellent to Each Other” t-shirt, referring to a quote from “Bill & Ted,” and the two introduced themselves as the “Wyld Stallyns,” the name of Bill and Ted’s band in the film. They then offered words of encouragement to the graduating class.

“We know that it’s a tough time right now and you’re having to do this virtual graduation,” Winter said. “We want to wish you the best of luck moving forward.”