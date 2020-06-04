Katie Price says ‘open to dating anyone’ after split from Kris Boyson

Katie Price has revealed that she’s ‘open to dating anybody’. The mum of five split from her fiancé Kris Boyson in November and has most recently been linked to Dreamboys star Al Warrell, 23.

Katie is still very much single. She, in her latest YouTube video, said she’s not fussed when it comes to the man of her dreams. When asked if she’d be open to dating a YouTuber, Katie replied: ‘I would date anybody'.



The 42-year-old continued: "When I say anybody it doesn’t really matter what their job is. But yeah… I’d be open to dating a YouTuber."

Asked if any of them had contacted her since, she said: "I’m actually really gutted. Why didn’t they slip into my DMs? Why not even one of them? I couldn’t even pull one of them!"

‘Katie is happier than ever with her single independent status and is looking forward to her speed date with the competition winner.