Kylie Jenner's sisters concerned about her wasteful spending after Forbes row

Kylie Jenner express concern about her wasteful spending after Forbes row

Kylie Jenner has become a sort of a controversial figure of late ever since Forbes ripped her of the billionaire title.

After news broke out of her ‘youngest billionaire’ crown slipping off, it has now been revealed that the fashion icon had recently lost control of her spending, as her sisters expressed their concern over the massive amount she blew up in the past year.

According to a source cited by Page Six, the makeup mogul spent $130million in the past year on private jets and mansions.

“Kylie's sisters are concerned about her spending. Yes, she's got a lot of money — but she doesn't seem to realise how easy it is to blow through all of it. She's likely spent over $130million in the past year,” said the insider.

As per the report, Kylie blew off $50-70million on a Global Express private jet three months prior to the coronavirus pandemic bringing the world to a halt.

Back in April, she has also reportedly got her hands on a luxe $36.5million estate in California’s Holmby Hills. She has also reportedly bought a vacant plot situated right next to her current location to build a new house for which she has hired Tom Brady’s architect, Richard Landry.

Apart from that, she has also purchased land at the posh Madison Club in Palm Springs for $3.2million.