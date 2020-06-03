The Weeknd makes whopping donation of half a million dollars to BLM causes

The Weeknd has come forth making a whopping donation of $500,000 to Black Lives Matter causes, in order to demand racial equality in the US and the rest of the world.

The singer took to Instagram to post receipts of his donations of $200,0000 to Black Lives Matter Global Network, $200,000 to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights campaign, and $100,000 to National Bail Out.

"Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives," The Weeknd wrote. "Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount."

The Black Lives Matter movement gave birth to a wave of protests across America after George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody on May 25.

Floyd passed away due to asphyxiation, after a police officer pinned his neck to the ground under his knee for around 8 mins.