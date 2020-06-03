Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid jump on the Blackout Tuesday bandwagon amid protests

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid turned their respective Instagram accounts black, in order to observe #Blackout Tuesday to show solidarity towards the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

The former One Direction member, who is not as active on social media as other musicians, did make it a point to pledge his support towards the black community facing sweeping racial bias in the US.

Breaking his Instagram hiatus, Malik wrote, "#blacklivesmatter," urging his followers to sign the petition about #DefundThePolice by sharing a swipe up link on his Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Malik's girlfriend Hadid also showed support towards the Black Lives Matter movement, posting a black image and a detailed note alongside it.



"Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often - and the videos that go viral are not isolated events. It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting “investigated” or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars," she wrote.

"Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out (this is not just if you have a big platform- it starts in your homes and communities), and fighting to make a difference for every life that has been wrongly taken or effected by THE PANDEMIC OF RACISM. THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EVERY SENSELESS ACT OF DISCRIMINATION THAT BURDENS THIS COUNTRY," Hadid added.

The Black Lives Matter movement gave birth to a wave of protests across America after George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody on May 25.

