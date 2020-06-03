close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
June 3, 2020

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid jump on the Blackout Tuesday bandwagon amid protests

Wed, Jun 03, 2020
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid jump on the Blackout Tuesday bandwagon amid protests 

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid turned their respective Instagram accounts black, in order to observe #Blackout Tuesday to show solidarity towards the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. 

The former One Direction member, who is not as active on social media as other musicians, did make it a point to pledge his support towards the black community facing sweeping racial bias in the US. 

Breaking his Instagram hiatus, Malik wrote, "#blacklivesmatter," urging his followers to sign  the petition about #DefundThePolice by sharing a swipe up link on his Instagram Stories.

Black Lives Matter.

Meanwhile, Malik's girlfriend Hadid also showed support towards the Black Lives Matter movement, posting a black image and a detailed note alongside it. 

"Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often - and the videos that go viral are not isolated events. It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting “investigated” or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars," she wrote.

"Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out (this is not just if you have a big platform- it starts in your homes and communities), and fighting to make a difference for every life that has been wrongly taken or effected by THE PANDEMIC OF RACISM. THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EVERY SENSELESS ACT OF DISCRIMINATION THAT BURDENS THIS COUNTRY," Hadid added.

Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often - and the videos that go viral are not isolated events. It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting “investigated” or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars. && it’s not only an issue with black men being killed by cops ... it’s an issue every time we see them being treated, in even non-violent situations, VERY CLEARLY differently than many very-high-risk incidents involving white men; it’s an issue that the President is making dangerous public statements about enforcing the shooting of protesters -rightfully angered by another UNNEEDED KILLING of another black person & DEMANDING JUSTICE WHERE IT IS 100% NEEDED- while exactly 28 days earlier, he tweeted about white protesters, who stood ARMED WITH GUNS protesting a WORLDWIDE HEALTH PANDEMIC as “very good people” urging the Governor to “See them, talk to them, make a deal.” ?????????? This is, too, an issue about the “Karen’s” we see filmed weekly- using someone’s race, as a point to try and push their agenda, while calling the police in situations where their lives are clearly not actually in danger at all..... they’re just plain f***ing racist. EVERY. TIME. feels more disheartening and nauseating because our cries for the Government and Americans to do better seem unheard; but even when we feel like what we do isn’t enough or can’t help, we have to do more. Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out (this is not just if you have a big platform- it starts in your homes and communities), and fighting to make a difference for every life that has been wrongly taken or effected by THE PANDEMIC OF RACISM. THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EVERY SENSELESS ACT OF DISCRIMINATION THAT BURDENS THIS COUNTRY.

The Black Lives Matter movement gave birth to a wave of protests across America after George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody on May 25. 

