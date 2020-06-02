Kate Middleton's complaints devoid of merit: Tatler magazine fires back

Kate Middleton and Prince William are seeking to file a lawsuit against British magazine Tatler, for its 'unfair' portrayal of the Duchess as part of its recent cover feature.

The article had majorly upset the royal couple, who are now planning to sue the publication, for printing a piece replete of a "swathe of inaccuracies and false representations," according to a statement issued by the Kensington Palace.

Tatler, in response to the lawsuit, has fired back at the Duke and Duchess of Cambrige, stating that their complaints have 'no merit.'

"We can confirm we have received correspondence from lawyers acting for the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge and believe it has no merit,” the magazine said on Monday, according to The Daily Mail.

Last week, the outlet in its cover story titled Catherine the Great, had reported Kate to be feeling 'suffcocated' and 'exhausted' after Megxit, citing certain sources.

In a rare move by Kate and William, the magazine received letters asking for the article, penned by Anna Pasternak, to be taken down immediately.