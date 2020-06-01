Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beef up security for $8,600 per day after drone intrusion

Harry and Meghan are paying an approximate of $8,600 per day for the company

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a bit of a struggle in terms of security after their move to Los Angeles.

And to ward off hovering drones, sneaky paparazzi and crazed fans, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally beefed up their security team by hiring an “exclusive A-list security firm.”

According to The Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan are paying an approximate of $8,600 per day for the company that has also served other bigwigs including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, actor Tom Hanks and singers Madonna and Cher.

Apart from that, their security team has also been handpicked by the former chief of security for President Ronald Reagan.

Earlier, a report by the Daily Beast claimed that the couple is also planning on paying for the security costs themselves: “They are not asking for any special treatment and have not received any,” a source revealed.

Another source told the outlet that the two are worried for their safety over “unimaginable” levels of intrusion as earlier, they had to call the cops after finding drones flying above their home to catch a glimpse of the former royals.

“They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can’t just assume that. Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them. But aside from that, imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel? To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?” said the insider.